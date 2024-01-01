Plan to keep Southern Swimming Pool open

A proposal has been presented to the Department for Education, Sport and Culture that would enable the Southern Swimming Pool to continue to operate within its current subvention.

It follows a meeting last night (Thursday) involving the Southern Swimming Pool Board, Southern MHKs and local political representatives.

On the basis of the financial plan provided, the Department can confirm that it will continue to provide £434k of financial support to enable the ongoing operation of the Southern Swimming Pool.

Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, Julie Edge MHK said: