Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

004414V OIL QUEST HOLDINGS LIMITED

012321V ODF SHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED

015050V CLIO VENTURES LIMITED

015051V BSpoke 360 Concierge Limited

015052V BMC Holdings Limited

016681V MISTLEY SERVICES LIMITED

016724V VALLOEBY RIESA LIMITED

018768V Madia Limited

020189V Self Co Limited

021006V Metallic Holdings Limited

021063V Greatfalls Limited

021279V Silverspring Unlimited

021280V Willowbridge Unlimited

021281V Goldenmeadow Unlimited

021282V Junipershore Unlimited

This 19 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.