Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 004414V OIL QUEST HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 012321V ODF SHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 015050V CLIO VENTURES LIMITED
- 015051V BSpoke 360 Concierge Limited
- 015052V BMC Holdings Limited
- 016681V MISTLEY SERVICES LIMITED
- 016724V VALLOEBY RIESA LIMITED
- 018768V Madia Limited
- 020189V Self Co Limited
- 021006V Metallic Holdings Limited
- 021063V Greatfalls Limited
- 021279V Silverspring Unlimited
- 021280V Willowbridge Unlimited
- 021281V Goldenmeadow Unlimited
- 021282V Junipershore Unlimited
This 19 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.