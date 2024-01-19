Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

010816C Strawdale Limited

039049C Club Aphrodite (Title) Limited

045229C Sea View Title Limited

096082C Windmill Investments Limited

098257C Onaway Properties Limited

113111C REVINT LIMITED

122472C HARBOUR LIGHTS CAFE AND RESTAURANT LIMITED

127869C FOUR EYES LIMITED

131619C MORGAN'S PIES LIMITED

131980C CALL-IT CARING LIMITED

133295C JLG SERVICES LIMITED

135094C SWJ Gaming Consultants Limited

135516C Alice Ashe Limited

135930C SHH Administration Limited

135931C SHH Personnel Limited

136393C Pearl Smile Dental Limited

This 19 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.