Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 010816C Strawdale Limited
- 039049C Club Aphrodite (Title) Limited
- 045229C Sea View Title Limited
- 096082C Windmill Investments Limited
- 098257C Onaway Properties Limited
- 113111C REVINT LIMITED
- 122472C HARBOUR LIGHTS CAFE AND RESTAURANT LIMITED
- 127869C FOUR EYES LIMITED
- 131619C MORGAN'S PIES LIMITED
- 131980C CALL-IT CARING LIMITED
- 133295C JLG SERVICES LIMITED
- 135094C SWJ Gaming Consultants Limited
- 135516C Alice Ashe Limited
- 135930C SHH Administration Limited
- 135931C SHH Personnel Limited
- 136393C Pearl Smile Dental Limited
This 19 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.