Over 50 travel writers due to visit the Isle of Man in February for British Guild of Travel Writers AGM and Convention

The Isle of Man will play host to over 50 travel writers for the British Guild of Travel Writers (‘the Guild’) annual general meeting (‘AGM’) and convention in February.

The British Guild of Travel Writers is the leading association for travel media professionals in the UK. With a diverse membership of travel writers, photographers, bloggers and other media professionals, the Guild promotes excellence in travel journalism and plays a key role in shaping the narrative of the travel industry. The Guild, having previously visited destinations such as Malta, Tenerife, South Carolina and Poland to name a few, will be celebrating its 64th year in the Isle of Man this year.

Visit Isle of Man won the bid to host the AGM and Convention for 2024, securing the opportunity for the Isle of Man to be highlighted among some of the most respected voices of the travel industry. The partnership between the British Guild of Travel Writers and Visit Isle of Man will play a pivotal role in the Agency’s objective of fostering growth in the Island’s visitor economy, as outlined in the ten-year Visitor Economy Strategy, ‘Our Island, Our Future’.

Alongside the AGM, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 6 February, the five-day trip will include a gala dinner, all-Island tour, familiarisation trips and local immersive experiences, covering history and heritage, wellness, food and drink, and eco-tourism, with the aim being to showcase the breadth of what the Isle of Man has to offer. Members of the Guild will also attend the launch event of the Manx Menu campaign, a joint collaboration between Business Isle of Man and Visit Isle of Man that aims to celebrate the diverse and innovative ecosystem of local food and drink businesses and producers.

Deborah Heather, CEO of Visit Isle of Man, commented:

‘We are grateful for being chosen to host the 2024 annual general meeting and convention of the British Guild of Travel Writers and the opportunity it provides to showcase the Isle of Man to a highly regarded audience. Hosting the AGM provides an excellent opportunity to enhance our brand visibility within the travel and tourism industry, showing that we are active participants, demonstrating our commitment to supporting and contributing to the growth of the sector and aligning with our strategy to strengthen our market positioning and be perceived as industry leaders. ‘We are confident that the Guild members will be captivated by the Isle of Man’s extraordinary natural beauty, rich culture and heritage, and warm hospitality. We will be working with industry stakeholders during the visit, and Guild members can expect engaging experiences, from exploring historical landmarks to participating in eco-friendly activities that show the Island’s commitment to sustainable tourism. In return, the influx of travel writers and travel media professionals provides an opportunity to share the untold stories of our Island, fostering a positive image and establishing it as a must-visit destination which they can share with their readers worldwide.’

Stuart Render, Joint Chair of the Guild, also commented:

‘We are delighted to be travelling over to the Isle of Man in February. Each year our AGM and Convention provides a valuable opportunity for our writers, bloggers, broadcasters and photographers to discover a destination they may not be familiar with. This year, the stories that will be published and broadcast as a result of the visit will undoubtedly inspire more people to take a closer look at what the Isle of Man has to offer.’

The British Guild of Travel Writers visit will be taking place from 5 to 9February, with members either opting to stay for the full five days, or choosing their preferred duration.