MCALS to host open day with island charities

The Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) is hosting a Collaboration Day on Friday 16 February 2024.

The event will be held at the National Sports Centre (NSC) in Douglas between 10am and 3pm, and will give members of the public an opportunity to meet and learn about various services across the Island.

Nearly 20 different charities have already committed to the event, along with teams from services across Manx Care and other government departments, with more to be confirmed. There will be a prize draw for those who fill out the Friends and Family Test Survey at the event, with opportunities to win vouchers from local businesses.

MCALS is a confidential service that aims to improve patient and service user experience by helping to sort problems out quickly, providing advice and pointing people in the right direction to get the help they need.

For those who require advice and support from some of the professionals working within the Island's health and social care service, but aren't sure where to start looking for information, MCALS can help. The team also collates feedback, including positive experiences and things people feel the organisation could be doing better.

The team often refers people into some of the wonderful organisations and charities on-Island who can provide help and support.

Rachel Douglas, MCALS Service Lead, said:

'We’re very excited about this collaboration day. This is an open day for Manx Care, charities and other departments/services to provide information to the public all under one roof. It will be an opportunity to meet in person, allowing residents to learn a little more about what we all do, the services we offer, and how we can all help and support our community. We are always grateful to work in partnership with our Island’s businesses, charities and other organisations.'

MCALS is available via telephone on +44 1624 642642 or email on MCALS@gov.im