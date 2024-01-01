One-off housing payment available to some retired police officers

An administrative issue has been identified which resulted in the uplift to this allowance not being applied between 1 April 1992 and 1 September 1994.

The Department has agreed to make an ex-gratia payment of £250 to recognise this historical error to those officers who meet the above criteria.

Some retired officers may have already been contacted through the National Association of Retired Police Officers, if someone has applied through this channel then an additional application is not required.

If you believe you may have been impacted by this, please contact dhafinance@gov.im before 31March 2024.