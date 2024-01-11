Financial Sanctions: ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

This news release is issued to publicise the correction of 2 entries under the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Regime.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/466) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies associated with ISIL (Da’esh) or Al-Qaida. The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0478].

On 15 January 2024 the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions list.

Corrections

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been corrected and are still subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

ARIF, Said

DOB: (1) 25/06/1964. (2) 05/12/1969 (3) 12/05/1965 POB: Oran, Algeria Good quality a.k.a: (1) ABDERAHMANE (2) AL-JAZAIRI, Abdallah (3) ARIF, Said, Mohamed (4) CHABANI, Slimane (5) GHARIB, Omar (6) SOULEIMAN (7) SOULEIMAN, Abou Low quality a.k.a: (1) ABDULLAH (2) ABDALLAH (3) ABDULLAH, Abu Nationality: Algeria Address: (1) 78 Boulevard Bezghoud Mustapha, Oran, Algeria (2) No. 12 Rue Lyonnais, Ain Turk, Oran, Algeria Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):AQD0299. (UN Ref):QDi.323. Reportedly killed in an air strike in Syria on 25 May 2015. A veteran member of the ‘Chechen Network’ (not listed) and other terrorist groups. He was convicted of his role and membership in the ‘Chechen Network’ in France in 2006. Joined Jabhat al-Nusrah, listed as Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137) in October 2013. Father’s name: Mohamed. Mother’s name: Saliha Boukhari. Photograph and fingerprints available for inclusion in INTERPOL-UNSC Special Notice. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UNNotices-Individuals. Listed on: 15/08/2014 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 15/08/2014 Last Updated: [11/01/2024] 15/01/2024 Group ID: 13089.



BIN UDIN, Mohamad Rafi

DOB: 03/06/1966. POB: Negri Sembilan, Malaysia Low quality a.k.a: (1) AL MALAYZIE, Abu, Una (2) AL MALIZI, Abu, Awn (3) BIN NURDIN, Muhammad, Ratin (4) BIN UDIN, Mhammad, Rahim (5) BIN UDIN, Mohd, Radi (6) CIT, Abu, Ayn, Tok (7) RAFIUDDIN, Muhammad (8) RATIN, Muhammad Nationality: (1) Malaysia (2) Indonesia Passport Number: A31142734 Passport Details: Malaysia number. Issued on 6 Nov. 2013. Issued by the Immigration Department of Malaysia. Expiration date 6 Nov. 2015. National Identification Number: 660603-05-5267 National Identification Details: Malaysia National Identification Card. Issued by National Registration Department of Malaysia. Issued to Mohd Rafi bin Udin Address: (1) Syria. (2) 96-06-06 Flat Sri Kota, Bandar Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 56100. (3) B-3B-19 Glenview Villa, Jalan 49 Off Jalan Kuari, Taman Pinggiran Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (4) 90-00-04 Flat Sri Kota, Bandar Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 56100 Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):AQD0236. (UN Ref):QDi.417. Senior member of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Recruited for ISIL and instructed individuals to perpetrate terrorist acts via online video. Reportedly deceased. Physical description: eye colour: brown; hair colour: brown; complexion: dark. Speaks Malay, English, limited Arabic. INTERPOLUN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/6244376. Address country Malaysia (as at 30 January 2014), Malaysia (as at 6 April 2007), Syria (location since 2014). Listed on: 24/08/2018 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 23/08/2018 Last Updated: [11/01/2024] 15/01/2024 Group ID: 13709.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office will update the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.



Further details of the sanctions regime related to ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.