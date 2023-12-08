Financial Sanctions: Belarus

This news release is issued to publicise the correction of 1 entry to the Belarus sanctions regime.

The Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/600) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies reasonably suspected of involvement in conduct enabling or facilitating the disappearances of four people or the failure to investigate properly or institute criminal proceedings against the persons responsible for those disappearances; the commission of serious human rights violations in Belarus; the repression of civil society or democratic opposition in Belarus; or other actions, policies or activities which undermine democracy or the rule of law in Belarus; conduct destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, including by supporting or facilitating Russia’s actions in respect of Ukraine, in particular by providing logistical support to the Russian army, or spreading disinformation about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; other actions undermining or threatening peace, security or stability in Europe; or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Belarus through carrying on a relevant business activity. The Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Republic of Belarus Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0479].

On 15 January 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Correction

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been corrected and is still subject to an asset freeze:

Individual

ORLOV, Petr Aleksandrovich

Name (non-Latin script): Петр Александрович ОРЛОВ DOB: [06/04/1997] 06/04/1967 POB: Belarus a.k.a: ARLOU, Piotr, Aleksandrovich (non-Latin script: Пётр Александровiч АРЛОЎ) Nationality: Belarus Position: Judge of the Minsk City Court Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0148. (UK Statement of Reasons):Petr Aleksandrovich ORLOV is an involved person under the Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: ORLOV is or has been responsible for, engaging in, providing support for, or promoting: (1) the repression of civilsociety or democratic opposition in Belarus and (2) actions, policies or activities which undermine democracy or the rule of law in Belarus. (Gender): Male Listed on: 08/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 07/12/2023 Last Updated: [08/12/2023] 15/01/2024 Group ID: 16287

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Belarus and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.