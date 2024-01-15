Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

006941V SNAE LIMITED

006964V AMBERNILE LIMITED

009704V THERI LIMITED

010048V Orkcalb Group (IOM) Unlimited

010049V KINSEALY INVESTMENTS (IOM) LIMITED

012175V PRIME KAPITAL LTD

012449V LR PARTNERS LIMITED

014989V Tarvos Limited

015666V Life Champions Digital IP PCC Limited

015714V ISLAND JET LIMITED

017087V Grant Thornton Specialist Services (Isle of Man) Limited

019320V Affinity Escrow Services Limited

This 15 January 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.