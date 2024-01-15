Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 006941V SNAE LIMITED
- 006964V AMBERNILE LIMITED
- 009704V THERI LIMITED
- 010048V Orkcalb Group (IOM) Unlimited
- 010049V KINSEALY INVESTMENTS (IOM) LIMITED
- 012175V PRIME KAPITAL LTD
- 012449V LR PARTNERS LIMITED
- 014989V Tarvos Limited
- 015666V Life Champions Digital IP PCC Limited
- 015714V ISLAND JET LIMITED
- 017087V Grant Thornton Specialist Services (Isle of Man) Limited
- 019320V Affinity Escrow Services Limited
This 15 January 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.