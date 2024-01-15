Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 055745C Garforth Limited
- 058024C Protection Two Limited
- 067340C Convex Management & Co. Limited
- 087499C Needen Limited
- 089767C Chalside Limited
- 107703C HOLLYTREE PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 114955C DLRI LIMITED
- 118335C MEADOW DAWN LIMITED
- 126454C THEODEN DIRECTOR SERVICES LIMITED
- 133733C DELVE BEYOND LTD
- 133761C ASPENDEN ROAD DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
This 15 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.