Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

055745C Garforth Limited

058024C Protection Two Limited

067340C Convex Management & Co. Limited

087499C Needen Limited

089767C Chalside Limited

107703C HOLLYTREE PROPERTIES LIMITED

114955C DLRI LIMITED

118335C MEADOW DAWN LIMITED

126454C THEODEN DIRECTOR SERVICES LIMITED

133733C DELVE BEYOND LTD

133761C ASPENDEN ROAD DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

This 15 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.