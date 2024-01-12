Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

005446V AQUASEA LIMITED

020330V Kick Tech Solutions Limited

020331V Medium Well (IOM) Limited

020342V Medium Rare Limited

020362V Kick Tech Gaming Limited

This 12 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.