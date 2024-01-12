Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 105721C GOLDENSHIRE LIMITED
- 109990C KELLY OF MAN LIMITED
- 112979C EPT (ISLE OF MAN) LIMITED
- 128569C MANU PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 133639C COREFIX LIMITED
- 133871C ELSO LIMITED
- 134196C Nigel Sharp Groundworks Limited
- 135343C THE HELPFUL HANDYMAN LIMITED
This 12 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.