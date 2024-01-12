Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

105721C GOLDENSHIRE LIMITED

109990C KELLY OF MAN LIMITED

112979C EPT (ISLE OF MAN) LIMITED

128569C MANU PROPERTIES LIMITED

133639C COREFIX LIMITED

133871C ELSO LIMITED

134196C Nigel Sharp Groundworks Limited

135343C THE HELPFUL HANDYMAN LIMITED

This 12 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.