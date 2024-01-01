Rail review summary and recommendations published

Recommendations drawn from a review of the Isle of Man’s heritage rail network include the need for a clear long-term strategy, a call to place improved focus on attracting tourists and an evaluation of how the network may be developed.

Compiled by independent consultants Systra, Heritage Railway Review: Recommendations is available to view and download on the Isle of Man Government website.

Its publication precedes the full review, which is in the process of being finalised and will be published in due course.

Commissioned by the Department of Infrastructure in May 2023, a draft version of the report was delivered in mid-October in response to the agreed terms of reference. The overall intention is to produce an accurate analysis of the true value of the railway to the economy and wider society, and consider whether the railways are being operated efficiently and with a suitable governance structure.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK said: