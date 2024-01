The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

014171V SMYTHS TOYS GROUP HOLDING

014215V SMYTHS TOYS HOLDING LIMITED

018584V Kensington Segregated Holdings Limited

This 8 January 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.