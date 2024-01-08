Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

Monday, 8 January 2024

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

  • 037003C Rubislaw Limited
  • 120072C THE KENT RIVER CO. LIMITED
  • 127986C ERUVAN PROPERTIES LIMITED
  • 131812C DENANKER LIMITED
  • 132553C Visual Picnic Limited
  • 134062C STAM Group Limited
  • 135764C Dot Limited

This 8 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.

