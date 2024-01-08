Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

037003C Rubislaw Limited

120072C THE KENT RIVER CO. LIMITED

127986C ERUVAN PROPERTIES LIMITED

131812C DENANKER LIMITED

132553C Visual Picnic Limited

134062C STAM Group Limited

135764C Dot Limited

This 8 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.