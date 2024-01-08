Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 037003C Rubislaw Limited
- 120072C THE KENT RIVER CO. LIMITED
- 127986C ERUVAN PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 131812C DENANKER LIMITED
- 132553C Visual Picnic Limited
- 134062C STAM Group Limited
- 135764C Dot Limited
This 8 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.