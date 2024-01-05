Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 009684V BALLEY LIMITED
- 011645V ALIX 3 SHIPPING LIMITED
- 012499V HSL Paraty Shipping Limited
- 013667V HSL SHEFFIELD SHIPPING LIMITED
- 013897V HSL Porto Shipping Limited
- 014212V IMCS Limited
- 017628V SEROW PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 017683V GRAVITAS MEDIA LTD
- 018169V TIMMY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD
- 019273V PS Intellectual Holdings Limited
- 020592V James Limited
This 5 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.