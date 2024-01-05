Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

009684V BALLEY LIMITED

011645V ALIX 3 SHIPPING LIMITED

012499V HSL Paraty Shipping Limited

013667V HSL SHEFFIELD SHIPPING LIMITED

013897V HSL Porto Shipping Limited

014212V IMCS Limited

017628V SEROW PROPERTIES LIMITED

017683V GRAVITAS MEDIA LTD

018169V TIMMY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD

019273V PS Intellectual Holdings Limited

020592V James Limited

This 5 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.