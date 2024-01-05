Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

027320C Portland Management Limited

032422C Copster Investments Limited

070711C Range Left Jagged Right Limited

088477C MISCOE ENTERPRISES LIMITED

096399C PEBBLES LIMITED

117298C 4C CONSULTANTS LIMITED

128512C ATIOM CORPORATE CONSULTANTS LIMITED

132670C CarterJevons Limited

132724C ASHDENE LIMITED

135911C Skinspired Limited

This 5 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.