Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 027320C Portland Management Limited
- 032422C Copster Investments Limited
- 070711C Range Left Jagged Right Limited
- 088477C MISCOE ENTERPRISES LIMITED
- 096399C PEBBLES LIMITED
- 117298C 4C CONSULTANTS LIMITED
- 128512C ATIOM CORPORATE CONSULTANTS LIMITED
- 132670C CarterJevons Limited
- 132724C ASHDENE LIMITED
- 135911C Skinspired Limited
This 5 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.