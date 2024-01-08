Visit Isle of Man Announces New Operator for Isle of Man Homestay Scheme

Visit Isle of Man has appointed new local firm, Homestay IOM Limited, to operate the Isle of Man Homestay Scheme for the upcoming tourism season and beyond.

The Isle of Man Homestay Scheme provides Isle of Man households the opportunity to host paying visitors for the TT Races and Manx Grand Prix. For the signature TT Races, hosts could earn up to £2,350 tax free income by registering their property.

Acting on behalf of Visit Isle of Man, Homestay IOM Limited, a sister company of award-winning holiday lettings agency Island Escapes, will manage all aspects of the scheme, including registrations, property inspections, fire safety requirements and have plans to introduce an online booking facility.

The appointment follows a tender process by which Homestay IOM Limited were awarded the three-year contract, with the possibility for extension. Taking over from MiQuando Limited, who have been responsible for the scheme for the last six years, Homestay IOM Limited will keep registration fees the same at £60 per property for a one-year registration and quality inspection. Hosts wishing to register for two years can do so for £80, equating to £40 per year.

Homestay registration is compulsory for any private household wishing to host paying visitors during the TT and Manx Grand Prix periods to ensure quality standards are met, aligning with targets outlined in Visit Isle of Man’s ten-year Visitor Economy Strategy, ‘Our Island, Our Future’, to ensure the Isle of Man delivers an exceptional visitor experience for all visitors.

Deborah Heather, CEO of Visit Isle of Man, commented:

‘The Isle of Man Homestay Scheme plays a pivotal role in providing visitors with an authentic Manx experience and we are pleased to welcome Homestay IOM Limited as the new operator of the scheme. With a proven track record in hospitality management and a deep understanding of the local culture, we believe Homestay IOM Limited’s commitment to quality and personalised service, local engagement and innovation will contribute significantly to the Isle of Man’s reputation as a welcoming and vibrant destination, and we look forward to a successful partnership. ‘We’re anticipating 2024 to be a thriving year for homestay registrations. Islanders registering for the Homestay Scheme and opening their homes to visitors are not only contributing to meeting the demand for accommodation during these busy periods, but are also creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere that helps make the TT Races and Manx Grand Prix truly unique experiences.’

John Keggin and Jamie Stott, Directors of Homestay IOM Limited, added:

‘We are delighted with the appointment of Homestay IOM Limited as the new operator of the Homestay Scheme. Through Island Escapes, our established team is already committed to ensuring that visitors experience the utmost comfort and hospitality during their stay, so we’re excited to work collaboratively with Visit Isle of Man and local hosts to enhance the homestay experience in new and innovative ways. ‘We plan to launch a new website and online booking platform for the scheme in early February, showing the breadth of Government-registered properties available to book for the TT Races and Manx Grand Prix. With the introduction of these new facilities, we hope to make the scheme more accessible and interactive for both hosts and visitors by offering a quicker and easier booking process, enhancing the overall visitor experience.’

Along with the standard registration which includes a listing on the new Isle of Man Homestay Scheme website, Homestay IOM Limited will be introducing additional services such as marketing, payment handling, and cleaning and laundry services.

Current homestay hosts with valid registrations will be automatically transferred over to Homestay IOM Limited, and will need to renew with the new operators on the renewal date specified on their registration.

Registrations will open on Monday 8 January 2024. For further information about the scheme for existing homestay hosts, to register or to become a new host, please contact the Homestay IOM Limited team by email at host@homestay.im or on +44 1624 820620.