New Manx Menu contest calls for the public to vote for the finest local dishes

From February 2024 residents and visitors will be invited to vote for their favourite local dishes as part of the ‘Manx Menu’ campaign, showcasing local produce, businesses and individuals who are positively impacting the Island’s hospitality sector.

The Manx Menu is a new initiative launched to celebrate the diverse and innovative ecosystem of Manx chefs, mixologists, waiting-on staff, producers, growers and suppliers who provide the Island with quality produce and service year-round.

Organised by Business Isle of Man and Visit Isle of Man, this month-long celebration aims to showcase the very best of the Isle of Man’s food and drink products. The initiative will invite hospitality businesses to create dishes and drinks primarily with locally produced ingredients across a range of categories, and encouraging the public to try these special menu items and vote for their favourites.

There will be categories for the favourite starter, main, dessert, and speciality drink, along with the Overall Manx Menu Award and a special Manx Menu Customer Service Award, recognising the contribution of front of house staff. A panel of expert judges will support the voting process, reviewing key factors including the variety of Manx ingredients used, level of innovation and sustainability.

The final category will be the Manx Menu Product of the Year, which will ask the public to vote for the most innovative product or ingredient that has made the biggest impact on the Island’s food and drink scene over the past year.

The contest will run from Monday 5 February 2024 to Friday 1 March 2024 with plenty of opportunity for the Manx public to visit their favourite restaurants, pubs, bars and cafes to try and then vote for the winning entries. For winning businesses, there are also prizes available for each category in the form of marketing and promotional support.

Steve Pickett, Chair of Business Isle of Man, commented:

‘We are delighted to launch this new promotional initiative during a period when the Island’s hospitality businesses often see a lower level of trade post-Christmas. This initiative will look to stimulate demand and footfall throughout February, whilst also supporting local producers and suppliers on the Island to promote their products. ‘I would encourage any business in the hospitality or food and drink production sectors to sign-up to this new initiative and showcase the quality of food and drink offerings, whilst demonstrating the breadth and diversity of our local ingredients.’

Deborah Heather, CEO of Visit Isle of Man, commented:

‘The Manx Menu campaign presents an exciting opportunity for both residents and visitors to actively participate in and show support for local hospitality venues. I would encourage all many residents and visitors to explore the full range of dishes available – not only to enjoy current favourites, but also to discover new dishes along the way.’

Shri Naik, Director of Kurries And Steaks, commented:

‘In my opinion the Manx public has always been a champion of local produce and we at Kurries and Steaks are big fans of the variety and quality of products that can be sourced locally. Manx produce is so versatile and I am looking forward to the challenge of creating some unique dishes and to the reaction and support of the Manx Public.’

Hospitality businesses and food & drink producers interested in taking part should visit the Manx Menu page for more information and to apply.

The last date for entries is 22 January 2024.

For any further questions or queries, please email manxmenu@gov.im.

To keep up to date with the initiative, residents and visitors are encouraged to follow the Love Manx social media channels where they can find out more about the hospitality businesses taking part and view the wide range of Manx Menu items which will be launching on 5 February 2024.