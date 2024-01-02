Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 001066C Wilson And Collins Limited
- 099303C UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION OF THE ISLE OF MAN
- 118799C ANTIBES SHIPPING LIMITED
- 120252C CROCKETT LIMITED
- 124298C ALMERIA SHIPPING LIMITED
- 129490C BN-MEDCO LIMITED
- 132638C MANX MEDICAL IMAGING LIMITED
- 133805C D & P MANAGEMENT LIMITED
This 2 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.