Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

001066C Wilson And Collins Limited

099303C UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION OF THE ISLE OF MAN

118799C ANTIBES SHIPPING LIMITED

120252C CROCKETT LIMITED

124298C ALMERIA SHIPPING LIMITED

129490C BN-MEDCO LIMITED

132638C MANX MEDICAL IMAGING LIMITED

133805C D & P MANAGEMENT LIMITED

This 2 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.