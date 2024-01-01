Isle of Man Sports Awards: Rodd and Holden take top honours

Rugby star Bevan Rodd and cyclist Lizzie Holden have been awarded the top honours at the Isle of Man Sports Awards in Douglas.

Prop forward Rodd, 23, scooped the Sportsman of the year prize, after helping England to a third place finish at the Rugby World Cup in South Africa and club side, Sayle Sharks, reach their first Gallagher Premiership final for 17 years.

He said: ‘I am delighted to receive this recognition. Last year was full of highlights for me and I am very proud to win this award.’

Holden was crowned Elite Women's British Time Trial Champion in 2023 and completed the Tour de France Femme with her UAE Team ADQ team.

The 26-year-old, who currently lives in Spain, said: ‘I am thrilled to win against so many other top sportswomen. I am so proud to be from the Isle of Man and this means the world.’

The awards were held at the Villa Marina in Douglas on Wednesday, at which four-time Olympian Zoe Gillings-Brier was the guest of honour.

Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘The Isle of Man Sport Awards are a fantastic way to celebrate the achievements of the island’s outstanding athletes and teams, along with the people that help them to fulfil their potential’.

Cyclist Mark Cavendish was named IoM sports’ ambassador for his performances at the Tour de France where he agonisingly missed out on a history making 35th Tour stage win.

He also stared in a hit behind the scenes documentary about his year on Netflix.

Other award winners were:

Under-21 Sportsman of the Year – Corrin Leeming (athletics)

Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year - Sienna Dunn (hockey)

Disability Sportsperson of the Year – Duncan Watterson (Special Olympics)

Veteran Sportsperson of the Year - Sarah Webster (athletics)

Sports Administrator of the Year – Joy Gough (archery)

Sports Coach of the Year – Sally Green (cricket)

Sports Team of the Year - Isle of Man Women’s Cricket Team (cricket)

Sports Leader of the year: Ellie Johnson

Lifetime Achievement – George Peach (motorsport)

Sporting achievement of the year – Lorna Gleave (race walking)

The Leonie Cooil Courage & Inspiration Award – Sally Green (cricket)

Sarah Corlett, Chair of IOM Sport ‘This year’s IOM Sports Awards have been another fantastic opportunity to showcase the quality and quantity of athletes from across a wide range of sports that are now regularly competing and achieving on the world stage. Without the commitment and dedication of all the volunteers, coaches, clubs and officials much of what we have watched tonight just wouldn’t be possible.’