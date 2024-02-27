Financial Sanctions: Iran

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 5 entries under the Iran Sanctions Regime.

The Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Iran (Sanctions) (Isle of Man) Order 2023 [S.I. 2023/1376]. These Regulations impose financial, trade, transport and immigration sanctions to encourage the Government of Iran to comply with international human rights law and respect for human rights and to deter Iran from conducting hostile activity against the United Kingdom and other countries.

On 27 February 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Addition

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

AL-JAMAL, Sa'id

DOB: 01/01/1979. POB: Yemen k.a: (1) ABU-ALI (2) AHMAD, Rami, Abu (3) AL GAMAL, Saeed, Ahmed, Mohammed (4) AL-JAMAL, Saeed (5) AL-JAMAL, Sa'id, Ahmad, Muhammad Nationality: Yemen Passport Number: 4716186 Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRN0194. (UK Statement of Reasons): Sa’id AL-JAMAL is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 on the basis of the following ground: AL-JAMAL is or has been involved in hostile activity by an armed group backed by the Government of Iran, namely through conduct which facilitates (or intends to facilitate) or gives support or assistance to: the threatening, planning or conducting attacks against ships, including the detention and sabotage of ships in the Red Sea; the threatening, planning or conducting activity which is intended to cause the destabilisation of the United Kingdom or any other country. (Gender): Male Listed on: 27/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 27/02/2024 Last Updated: 27/02/2024 Group ID: 16372



FALLAHZADEH, Mohammad Reza

DOB: --/--/1962. POB: Iran a.k.a: ABU BAQER Position: Deputy Commander, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRN0193. (UK Statement of Reasons): Mohammed Reza FALLAHZADEH is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 on the basis of the following ground: FALLAHZADEH is or has been involved in hostile activity by an armed group backed by the Government of Iran namely threatening, planning or conducting activity which undermines or is intended to undermine the integrity, prosperity or security of the United Kingdom or any other country. Listed on: 27/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 27/02/2024 Last Updated: 27/02/2024 Group ID: 16371

Entities

ISLAMIC REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS QUDS FORCE (IRGC-QF) UNIT 190

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRN0190. (UK Statement of Reasons):IRGCQF Unit 190 is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023. IRGC-QF Unit 190 is or has been involved in hostile activity by an armed group backed by the Government of Iran, namely though conduct which facilitates (or is intended to facilitate) or gives assistance to the planning or conducting of activity which is intended to cause the destabilisation of the United Kingdom or any other country. Listed on: 27/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 27/02/2024 Last Updated: 27/02/2024 Group ID: 16368



ISLAMIC REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS QUDS FORCE (IRGC-QF) UNIT 340 5

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRN0192. (UK Statement of Reasons): IRGCQF Unit 340 is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 on the basis of the following grounds: IRGC-QF Unit 340 is or has been involved in hostile activity by an armed group backed by the Government of Iran through conduct which facilitates (or is intended to facilitate) or gives support or assistance to the planning or conducting of activity which is intended to cause the destabilisation of the United Kingdom or any other country, namely through its production and provision of weapons systems and technical support to proxies, which are then used to threaten and conduct attacks in the region. IRGC-QF Unit 340 is or has been involved in hostile activity by an armed group backed by the Government of Iran, namely through conduct which facilitates (or is intended to facilitate) or gives support or assistance to the threatening, planning or conducting attacks against ships in the Red Sea. Listed on: 27/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 27/02/2024 Last Updated: 27/02/2024 Group ID: 16370



ISLAMIC REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS QUDS FORCE (IRGC-QF) UNIT 6000

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IRN0191. (UK Statement of Reasons): IRGCQF Unit 6000 is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 on the basis of the following grounds: IRGC-QF Unit 6000 is or has been involved in hostile activity by an armed group backed by the Government of Iran, namely planning or conducting activity which is intended to cause the destabilisation of the United Kingdom or any other country; IRGC-QF Unit 6000 is or has been involved in hostile activity by an armed group backed by the Government of Iran, namely planning attacks against ships in the Red Sea. Listed on: 27/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 27/02/2024 Last Updated: 27/02/2024 Group ID: 16369

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Iran and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.