Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

Monday, 26 February 2024

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

  • 054815C Melkridge Limited
  • 081246C C.J. Construction Limited
  • 097756C TAGRING LIMITED
  • 129534C CHASE BUCHANAN PCC LIMITED
  • 131310C NPM JOINERY LIMITED
  • 133295C JLG SERVICES LIMITED
  • 134044C SUPASS Limited
  • 134196C Nigel Sharp Groundworks Limited
  • 134430C Dingo Ventures Ltd
  • 134866C 134866C Limited
  • 135343C THE HELPFUL HANDYMAN LIMITED
  • 135588C HeartDog Limited

This 26 February 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.

