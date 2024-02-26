Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

054815C Melkridge Limited

081246C C.J. Construction Limited

097756C TAGRING LIMITED

129534C CHASE BUCHANAN PCC LIMITED

131310C NPM JOINERY LIMITED

133295C JLG SERVICES LIMITED

134044C SUPASS Limited

134196C Nigel Sharp Groundworks Limited

134430C Dingo Ventures Ltd

134866C 134866C Limited

135343C THE HELPFUL HANDYMAN LIMITED

135588C HeartDog Limited

This 26 February 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.