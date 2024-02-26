Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 054815C Melkridge Limited
- 081246C C.J. Construction Limited
- 097756C TAGRING LIMITED
- 129534C CHASE BUCHANAN PCC LIMITED
- 131310C NPM JOINERY LIMITED
- 133295C JLG SERVICES LIMITED
- 134044C SUPASS Limited
- 134196C Nigel Sharp Groundworks Limited
- 134430C Dingo Ventures Ltd
- 134866C 134866C Limited
- 135343C THE HELPFUL HANDYMAN LIMITED
- 135588C HeartDog Limited
This 26 February 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.