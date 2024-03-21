Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry under the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 23 February 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Amendment

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions:

Individual

BRODSKIY, Ilya Borisovich

Name (non-Latin script): Илья Борисович Бродский

DOB: 01/07/1972. POB: Moscow, Russia a.k.a: (1) BRODSKI, Ilya, Borisovich (2) BRODSKY, Ilya, Borisovich Nationality: (1) Cyprus (2) Russia Passport Number: K00227238 Passport Details: Cyprus Address: [APARTMENT 217, 37 RATHBONE PLACE, London, United Kingdom, W1T 1JN.] Flat 196, House 3, Akademika Korolyeva Street, Moscow, Russia Position: [Member of the Supervisory Board Sovcombank] (1) Former Member of the Supervisory Board of Sovcombank (2) Former First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board – Director of Corporate Department of Sovcombank Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS1580. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 21/03/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons): [Ilya Borisovich Brodskiy is an 'involved person' under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulation 2019 because he has been, and is, involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by: (1) working as a manager or equivalent of a person (other than an individual) which is carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely SOVCOMBANK which is carrying on business in the financial services sector; (2) working as a manager or equivalent of a Government of Russia-affiliated entity, namely SOVCOMBANK which receives, or has received, financing, directly or indirectly, from the Russian Direct Investment Fund.] Ilya Borisovich BRODSKIY (hereafter BRODSKIY) is an 'involved person' under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: 1) BRODSKIY has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by working as a director or equivalent, through his roles as First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board – Director of Corporate Department and Member of the 6 Supervisory Board, of an entity, SOVCOMBANK, which is or has been carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely the financial services sector; and 2) BRODSKIY has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by working as a director or equivalent, through his roles as First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board – Director of Corporate Department and Member of the Supervisory Board, of a Government of Russia-affiliated entity, SOVCOMBANK. (Gender): Male Listed on: 26/09/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 26/09/2022 Last Updated: 21/03/2024 23/02/2024 Group ID: 15524.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.