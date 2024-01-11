Financial Sanctions: ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry under the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Regime.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/466) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies associated with ISIL (Da’esh) or Al-Qaida. The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0478].

On 23 February 2024 the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions list.

Amendment

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze:

AL-QADULI, ‘Abd Al-Rahman Muhammad Mustafa [AL-QADULI]

DOB: (1) --/--/1959. (2) --/--/1957. POB: Mosul, Ninawa Province, Iraq Good quality a.k.a: (1) 'ABD, al-Rahman, Muhammad, Mustafa, Shaykhlari (2) ABDUL, Rahman, Muhammad, al-Bayati (3) ALIAZRA, Ra'ad, Ahmad (4) TAHIR, Muhammad, Khalil, Mustafa, al-Bayati (5) UMAR, Muhammad, Khalil, Mustafa Low quality a.k.a: (1) ABU, Ala (2) ABU, Hasan (3) ABU, Iman (4) ABU, Muhammad (5) ABU, Zayna (6) ABU-SHUAYB (7) HAJJI, Iman Nationality: Iraq Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): AQD0086. (UN Ref): QDi.339. Senior Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI) (QDe.115), official. Reportedly killed in Syria in 2016. Previously served as a representative of AQI to Al-Qaida (QDe.004) senior leadership in Pakistan. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-NoticesIndividuals. Listed on: 09/10/2014 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 23/09/2014 Last Updated: [11/01/2024] 23/02/2024 Group ID: 13136.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Further details on the UN measures in respect of ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.



Further details of the sanctions regime related to ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.