Financial Sanctions: Democratic Republic of the Congo

This news release is issued to publicise the correction of 1 entry under the Democratic Republic of the Congo Regime.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/433) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies which are, or have been, involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a violation of international humanitarian law in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or obstructing or undermining respect for democracy, the rule of law and good governance. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Democratic Republic of the Congo Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0475].

On 23 February 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Correction

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been corrected and is still subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

NGOMA, Willy

DOB: --/--/1974. POB: Camp Kokolo, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo Nationality: Democratic Republic of the Congo Address: Democratic Republic of the Congo. Position: (1) Major (2) Military spokesperson for M23 Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): DRC0070. (UN Ref): CDi.044. Listed pursuant to paragraphs 7 (c), 7 (e) and 7 (h) of resolution 2293 (2016) as 'being political and military leaders of Congolese militias, including those receiving support from outside the DRC, who impede the participation of their combatants in disarmament, demobilization and reintegration processes;' 'planning, directing, committing acts in the DRC that constitute human rights violations or abuses or violations of international humanitarian law, as applicable, including those acts involving the targeting of civilians, including killing and maiming, rape and other sexual violence, abduction, forced displacement, and attacks on schools and hospitals;' and 'acting on behalf of or at the direction of an entity owned or controlled by a designated individual or entity', as reaffirmed by paragraph 2 of resolution 2688 (2023). As a leader of M23 (CDe.006), WILLY NGOMA is involved in planning, promulgating and supporting the armed group’s activities. Listed on: 21/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/02/2024 Last Updated: [21/02/2024] 23/02/2024 Group ID: 16382.



What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Democratic Republic of the Congo can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Democratic Republic of the Congo and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.