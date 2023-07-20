Financial Sanctions: Central African Republic

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry under the Central African Republic Sanctions Regime.

The Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/616) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the imposition of financial sanctions, namely the freezing of funds and economic resources of persons involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse, or a violation of international humanitarian law, in the Central African Republic; an attack against, or obstruction of the activities of diplomatic personnel, regional or international monitoring and peace-support missions and mechanisms, or personnel undertaking humanitarian assistance activity in the Central African Republic; obstruction of the delivery or distribution of, or access to, humanitarian assistance in the Central African Republic; the provision of support for armed groups or criminal networks in the Central African Republic; or any other action, policy or activity which undermines or threatens the peace, stability and security of the Central African Republic. The Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Central African Republic Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0481].

On 23 February 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Amendment

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been corrected and are still subject to an asset freeze:

PIKALOV, Konstantin Aleksendrovitch

DOB: [26/07/1968] 23/07/1968 a.k.a: (1) KONSTANTIN (2) MAZAEV (3) MAZAY (4) PIKALOV, Konstantin (5) PIKALOV, Kostya (6) UNCLE PIKALOV Position: Wagner Commander in Africa Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CAF0019. (UK Statement of Reasons): PIKALOV is an involved person under the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 as he is or has been involved in a relevant activity, namely the commission of violations of international humanitarian law in relation to deliberate targeting of civilians. (Gender): Male Listed on: 20/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/07/2023 Last Updated: [20/07/2023] 23/02/2024 Group ID: 16032.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Central African Republic can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.



Further details of the sanctions regime related to Central African Republic and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.