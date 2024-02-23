Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.2
- 130788C WEALTHICS GLOBAL PARTNERS LTD
- 020371C Tricot Investments Limited
- 041262C Maybush Investments Limited
- 067479C Hango Hill Nominees Limited
- 083604C Pascoes Limited
- 095247C Sandbay Limited
- 120531C FOURWAYS PROPERTY LIMITED
- 122221C JJA LIMITED
- 127906C SOUTHCOTE SERVICES (IOM) LIMITED
- 131179C MAPP LIMITED
- 132479C ELLIOTT'S THE GREEN FINGERED SOLDIERS LIMITED
- 134203C Tio Entertainment Limited
- 134966C CHANG SHENG LIMITED
- 135945C Staff4U Limited
- 136470C Flourish322 Limited
This 23 February 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.