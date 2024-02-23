Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.2

130788C WEALTHICS GLOBAL PARTNERS LTD

020371C Tricot Investments Limited

041262C Maybush Investments Limited

067479C Hango Hill Nominees Limited

083604C Pascoes Limited

095247C Sandbay Limited

120531C FOURWAYS PROPERTY LIMITED

122221C JJA LIMITED

127906C SOUTHCOTE SERVICES (IOM) LIMITED

131179C MAPP LIMITED

132479C ELLIOTT'S THE GREEN FINGERED SOLDIERS LIMITED

134203C Tio Entertainment Limited

134966C CHANG SHENG LIMITED

135945C Staff4U Limited

136470C Flourish322 Limited

This 23 February 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.