Hillside Dental practice, Douglas – Update from Press Release on 11 January 2024

Manx Care is pleased to announce that Hillside Dental Practice is now fully operational.

This announcement is being made as a follow up from the previous press release, where Manx Care explained the difficulties the practice faced in terms of dental software and the inability to operate the practice without it. Whilst Manx Care has not been able to embed a new dental software programme at this time, it has utilised a workaround, and the system currently being used by the Community Dental Service (which is also due for replacement by the end of March 2024) has been replicated as a short-term measure.

Manx Care would like to advise that any appointments that had been previously booked in advance by Regent Dental Care have been cancelled. This is to allow for the prioritisation of examinations for children and patients who have not been seen for a considerable time.

Manx Care asks that patients do not contact Hillside Dental Practice themselves to try and book an examination appointment. The staff team at Hillside Dental Practice are currently arranging appointments and contacting patients direct. Please note that if patients who have been seen in 2023 for an examination and course of treatment do make contact with the practice to request an examination, they will be advised that they will not be eligible for a routine appointment at this time and to please be patient to allow for the fair prioritisation of the patient lists.

The practice is still delivering emergency appointments for Hillside patients and patients will be treated for the presenting problem only at the time. Therefore, if patients have any pain, bleeding or swelling they are to contact the practice on +44 1624 642389 and the practice will arrange an emergency appointment.

Manx Care would like to thank its patients for their ongoing understanding and patience and we look forward to receiving patient feedback on the services provided from next week via the Manx Care Friends and Family survey.

Feedback from patients is vital for us to continuously monitor and improve our services and patients can give feedback every time they visit the practice.

Manx Care would also like to take this opportunity to extend its thanks to the staff who have been involved in building this new salaried dental service in a very short amount of time. A lot of hard work and determination has gone into making this a success.

Anyone who is concerned about this news can contact the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service Team via email mcals@gov.im or on the phone +44 1624 642642. Although the team will not be able to add anything further to the position outlined above, they will be able to capture any queries or concerns people may have which may arise from this news.