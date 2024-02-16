Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

003171V UNM OVERSEAS HOLDINGS LIMITED

005055V SEA SHINE (ISLE OF MAN) LIMITED

009170V GALLEGO LIMITED

015925V Star Operations Limited

016610V SAGE HOLDING (ISLE OF MAN) LIMITED

019828V KINGSBRIDGE LIMITED

019870V Eagle Limited

020120V Tyr Limited

020219V Marabou Technologies Limited

This 16 February 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.