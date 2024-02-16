Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 003171V UNM OVERSEAS HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 005055V SEA SHINE (ISLE OF MAN) LIMITED
- 009170V GALLEGO LIMITED
- 015925V Star Operations Limited
- 016610V SAGE HOLDING (ISLE OF MAN) LIMITED
- 019828V KINGSBRIDGE LIMITED
- 019870V Eagle Limited
- 020120V Tyr Limited
- 020219V Marabou Technologies Limited
This 16 February 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.