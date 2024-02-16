Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

055306C Bruhold Limited

066734C Offshore Corporate Services Limited

095649C C TRANSPORT PANAMAX LTD.

125534C BIDWELL ENTERPRISES LIMITED

130985C MANN MADE GT LIMITED

133485C INTELINGO LIMITED

133657C SKINCHAMPION LIMITED

135601C DAT 1722 IP LIMITED

135795C EQUITY ASSOCIATES LIMITED

135975C Claude One Limited

This 16 February 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.