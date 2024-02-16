Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 055306C Bruhold Limited
- 066734C Offshore Corporate Services Limited
- 095649C C TRANSPORT PANAMAX LTD.
- 125534C BIDWELL ENTERPRISES LIMITED
- 130985C MANN MADE GT LIMITED
- 133485C INTELINGO LIMITED
- 133657C SKINCHAMPION LIMITED
- 135601C DAT 1722 IP LIMITED
- 135795C EQUITY ASSOCIATES LIMITED
- 135975C Claude One Limited
This 16 February 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.