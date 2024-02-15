Manx Care helps service user celebrate landmark birthday

Peel resident Audrey Quirk celebrated her 100th birthday on-Island twice this week.

On 12 February, a party was held in advance of her birthday at the Peel Day Centre for Older People, where Audrey has attended every Monday and Wednesday for a number of years. Audrey received a beautiful bouquet of flowers, balloons, ‘nosecco’ and a cake to share with her local friends. During the afternoon, Audrey spoke about her time in the Ladies Land Army and reflected on her relocation to the Isle of Man, which she adores.

The Day Centre provides older members of the local community with the chance to interact and engage in activities together, make new friends and learn new skills. The venue is open on weekdays between 10:30am and 3pm and for a small fee, there is a two-course meal, unlimited tea and coffee, as well as games and transport. People can be referred into Day Care via the Wellbeing Partnerships or call the Day Centre directly on +44 1624 697404.

Following Audrey’s celebration earlier in the week, another party was held on her actual birthdate, 14 February, where His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor, Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer KCB DSO MBE presented Audrey with a letter from King Charles III. Family members travelled from the UK and USA to support this wonderful occasion.

Anthony Quirk, Audrey’s son, commented:

'It was lovely that my Mum was able to celebrate her 100th birthday on two occasions this week. She absolutely loves the time that she spends at the Day Centre and it was amazing for her to see relatives from all over the world on Wednesday. Meeting the Lieutenant Governor and getting a letter from the King is something not many people get to experience at all, so it was was a very special occasion all round.'

Leanne Hickey, Activity Support Worker, added:

'Audrey has attended the Day Centre for many years now. She is an absolute delight to be around and is an embodiment of why these facilities were set up in the first place. We have locations at Douglas, Peel, Ramsey, Onchan and Port St Mary. As well as having a postive impact on those attending it can help to alleviate Carer stress by giving them a well needed break.'

If you know someone who would benefit from this service please get in touch the Wellbeing Partnerships on the below numbers:

North: +44 1624 686432

South: +44 1624 686109

Onchan/Douglas: +44 1624 686207

West: +44 1624 685846