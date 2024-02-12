Notice of Removal - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of removal of Companies from The Register

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183(3) of the Companies Act 2006, that the names of the under mentioned Companies have been struck off the Register.

008492V GINGER BRAND MAN LIMITED

010221V BLACKMORE GLOBAL PCC LIMITED

010993V PENCRO STRUCTURES LIMITED

011056V GLOBAL MANAGEMENT PCC LIMITED

012470V FINANTECH LIMITED

017166V HOT FLAMES LIMITED

018784V Arafura Limited

018856V Neuramis Limited

019078V Corschald Ventures Limited

019999V Worldcloud Limited

020389V FK International Holding Limited

This 12 February 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.