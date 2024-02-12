Notice of Removal - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006
Notice of removal of Companies from The Register
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183(3) of the Companies Act 2006, that the names of the under mentioned Companies have been struck off the Register.
- 008492V GINGER BRAND MAN LIMITED
- 010221V BLACKMORE GLOBAL PCC LIMITED
- 010993V PENCRO STRUCTURES LIMITED
- 011056V GLOBAL MANAGEMENT PCC LIMITED
- 012470V FINANTECH LIMITED
- 017166V HOT FLAMES LIMITED
- 018784V Arafura Limited
- 018856V Neuramis Limited
- 019078V Corschald Ventures Limited
- 019999V Worldcloud Limited
- 020389V FK International Holding Limited
This 12 February 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.