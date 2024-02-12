Financial Sanctions: Global Human Rights

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 4 entries under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.

The Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/680) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies responsible for or involved in serious violations of human rights. The Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 [SI 2020/680] have effect in the Isle of Man by the Global Human Rights Sanctions (Isle of Man) Order [SI 2020/744].

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

BAR YOSEF, Zvi

DOB: 20/09/1992. Nationality: Israel National Identification Number: 204377998 Address: Zvi's Farm Outpost, Halamish, West Bank, Occupied Palestinian Territories. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0112. (UK Statement of Reasons): Zvi BAR YOSEF (hereafter 'BAR YOSEF') is an involved person within the meaning of the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 on the basis of the following ground: BAR YOSEF is and/or has been responsible for, engaging in, facilitating, inciting or providing support for activity which amounts to a serious abuse of the right of individuals not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. Specifically, BAR YOSEF has threatened and perpetrated acts of aggression and violence against Palestinian individuals in the West Bank. (Gender): Male Listed on: 12/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 12/02/2024 Last Updated: 12/02/2024 Group ID: 16363.



FEDERMAN, Ely

Name (non-Latin script): יליא ןמרדפ DOB: 12/09/2002. a.k.a: (1) FEDERMAN, Eli (non-Latin script: יליא ןמרדפ ) (2) FEDERMAN, Ilay (nonLatin script: יליא ןמרדפ ) Nationality: Israel National Identification Number: 212863831 Address: Ma'on Farm (Havat Ma'on) outpost, Occupied Palestinian Territories. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0115. (UK Statement of Reasons): Ely FEDERMAN (hereafter 'FEDERMAN') is an involved person within the meaning of the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 on the basis of the following ground: FEDERMAN is and/or has been responsible for, engaging in, facilitating, inciting or providing support for activity which amounts to a serious abuse of the right of individuals not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. Specifically, FEDERMAN has threatened and perpetrated acts of aggression and violence against Palestinian individuals in the West Bank. (Gender): Male Listed on: 12/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 12/02/2024 Last Updated: 12/02/2024 Group ID: 16366.



LEVY, Yinon

Name (non-Latin script): ןוני יול DOB: 19/12/1992. a.k.a: LEVI, Ynon (non-Latin script: ןוני יול ) Nationality: Israel National Identification Number: 203807276 Address: Meitarim Farm outpost, West Bank, Occupied Palestinian Territories. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0116. (UK Statement of Reasons):Yinon LEVY (hereafter 'LEVY') is an involved person within the meaning of the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 on the basis of the following ground: LEVY is and/or has been responsible for, engaging in, facilitating, inciting or providing support for activity which amounts to a serious abuse of the right of individuals not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. Specifically, LEVY has threatened and perpetrated acts of aggression and violence against Palestinian individuals in the West Bank. (Gender):Male Listed on: 12/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 12/02/2024 Last Updated: 12/02/2024 Group ID: 16367.



SHARVIT, Moshe

DOB: 13/11/1994. Nationality: Israel National Identification Number: 206223000 Address: Tirzah Valley Farm outpost, West Bank, Occupied Palestinian Territories. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0113. (UK Statement of Reasons): Moshe SHARVIT (hereafter 'SHARVIT') is an involved person within the meaning of the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 on the basis of the following ground: SHARVIT is and/or has been responsible for, engaging in, facilitating, inciting or providing support for activity which amounts to a serious abuse of the right of individuals not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. Specifically, SHARVIT has threatened and perpetrated acts of aggression and violence against Palestinian individuals in the West Bank. (Gender): Male Listed on: 12/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 12/02/2024 Last Updated: 12/02/2024 Group ID: 16364.

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individual. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Global Human Rights and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.