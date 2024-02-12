Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 001227V SRT TRANSPORT LIMITED
- 003676V SATURON LIMITED
- 004996V SF ISLE OF MAN LIMITED
- 005154V NALA (ISLE OF MAN) LIMITED
- 008197V KKC INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 018637V BCRE Holdings Limited
- 019723V Harrier IOM Limited
- 020347V Adamo Group Holdings Limited
This 12 February 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.