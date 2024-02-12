Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

001227V SRT TRANSPORT LIMITED

003676V SATURON LIMITED

004996V SF ISLE OF MAN LIMITED

005154V NALA (ISLE OF MAN) LIMITED

008197V KKC INVESTMENTS LIMITED

018637V BCRE Holdings Limited

019723V Harrier IOM Limited

020347V Adamo Group Holdings Limited

This 12 February 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.