Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

Monday, 12 February 2024

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

  • 001227V SRT TRANSPORT LIMITED
  • 003676V SATURON LIMITED
  • 004996V SF ISLE OF MAN LIMITED
  • 005154V NALA (ISLE OF MAN) LIMITED
  • 008197V KKC INVESTMENTS LIMITED
  • 018637V BCRE Holdings Limited
  • 019723V Harrier IOM Limited
  • 020347V Adamo Group Holdings Limited

This 12 February 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.

Issued By

Back to top