Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

112477C SAMUELSON RIDER 1 IOM LIMITED

117298C 4C CONSULTANTS LIMITED

124078C CONCEPT MARINE LIMITED

128429C KINGS LANDING LIMITED

130285C PARKLANE LIMITED

131208C ASHWOLFE LIMITED

135594C Simply Pay Solutions Limited

136457C Ēste IOM Limited

This 12 February 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.