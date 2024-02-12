Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 112477C SAMUELSON RIDER 1 IOM LIMITED
- 117298C 4C CONSULTANTS LIMITED
- 124078C CONCEPT MARINE LIMITED
- 128429C KINGS LANDING LIMITED
- 130285C PARKLANE LIMITED
- 131208C ASHWOLFE LIMITED
- 135594C Simply Pay Solutions Limited
- 136457C Ēste IOM Limited
This 12 February 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.