Revamped vocational schemes to benefit people, employers and economy

Two vocational support schemes have been significantly updated to help individuals develop the skills and knowledge required for a rewarding career.

The Apprenticeship and Vocational Training Assistance (VTA) schemes both support local businesses to develop a future ready workforce for the Isle of Man.

The Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s (DESC) has worked alongside the Chamber of Commerce, University College Isle of Man (UCM) and Isle of Man Skills Board to revamp the schemes which will go live on 1 April 2024.

Both will offer greater financial help for both people seeking training and employers.

They will give greater flexibility for sectors determined to be important in supporting the Island Plan’s commitment to a ‘strong and diverse economy’ and allow targeted supported for those experiencing additional challenges when seeking and sustaining employment.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘The revamped schemes should have a positive impact on individuals, businesses and the wider economy by providing access to opportunity for aspiring applicants.’

Rebecca George, Chief Executive of the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce added: ‘Taking action to reduce skills gaps and ensure appropriate skills in the workforce is critical to the growth and diversification of the Manx economy.

‘These two schemes offer vital support for people who are starting their careers and those who are already working and wish to gain industry-recognised qualifications and will, by nurturing talent, make the Island a vibrant place where people choose to live and work.’

The DESC is currently supporting around 550 people with apprenticeships, which involve learning on the job and undertaking supportive studies when necessary. This includes a wide range of sectors from construction to farming.

Jesamine Kelly, Principal of UCM said: ‘The update will better enable UCM to target its provision where the economy most needs it, whilst simultaneously ensuring that the qualifications for which people study are academically rigorous.

‘The more targeted support for ‘learning while you earn’ approaches will strengthen the Island workforce and enable meaningful opportunities for learning.’

Application forms and further information can be found on via the following links:

Apprenticeships here

Vocational Training Assistance Scheme here

or by emailing the Training Services team on training@gov.im.