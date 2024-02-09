Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

024193C Rapor Limited

045104C Pinkhill Limited

104871C GALLAGHER GROUNDWORKS LIMITED

115305C CORROPACK LIMITED

123691C MEADOWRISE LIMITED

124884C LONGDALE LIMITED

129236C MINU LTD

130399C Daniel Rice Limited

132664C Equiporium Limited

132682C Firebear & Me Limited

134321C Scribe Limited

135091C Sea and Sky Limited

135634C Tourgis Limited

135823C Orange Wizard Limited

135968C Strategic Energy Ventures Limited

This 9 February 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.