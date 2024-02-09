Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 024193C Rapor Limited
- 045104C Pinkhill Limited
- 104871C GALLAGHER GROUNDWORKS LIMITED
- 115305C CORROPACK LIMITED
- 123691C MEADOWRISE LIMITED
- 124884C LONGDALE LIMITED
- 129236C MINU LTD
- 130399C Daniel Rice Limited
- 132664C Equiporium Limited
- 132682C Firebear & Me Limited
- 134321C Scribe Limited
- 135091C Sea and Sky Limited
- 135634C Tourgis Limited
- 135823C Orange Wizard Limited
- 135968C Strategic Energy Ventures Limited
This 9 February 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.