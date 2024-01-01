The Outdoor Learning Centre reopens after major revamp

The Outdoor Learning Centre (OLC), formally known as Ardwhallan, has welcomed its first visitors after a major revamp.

The OLC, which is found nestled in the picturesque West Baldwin, will provide outdoor learning opportunities for young people on the Isle of Man and is a key part of the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s Youth Strategy.

The soft launch will start with free training days for teachers to show them the facilities and learn how they can be used to help young people. Students from University College Isle of Man will also spend time at the centre in the coming weeks.

What’s on offer:

Outdoor Learning: The centre includes several areas designed to immerse students in the natural environment, foster creativity and connect with nature.

Adventure Course, Problem-Solving Field and Orienteering Course: Carefully redesigned facilities that offers a dynamic and challenging experience.

Experiential Learning Programmes: A diverse range of experiential learning programmes that align with traditional curriculum standards

Highly trained team: The passionate and experienced educators are dedicated to guiding young people through a curriculum and promoting critical thinking, problem-solving, and team work.

School Bookings: The OLC is dedicated to providing students with unforgettable, educational, and adventure-filled experiences.

It is hoped the centre will fully reopen this Spring with paddle-boarding, problem solving, orienteering and the brand new purpose built adventure course all up and running.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education Sport and Culture, said: