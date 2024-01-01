Sustainability expert Dr Victoria Hurth to deliver Biosphere Lecture

Sustainability expert, Dr Victoria Hurth, will deliver UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man’s annual lecture at the Manx Museum in Douglas on 17 April.

Dr Hurth is a distinguished Fellow of Cambridge University’s Institute for Sustainable Leadership (CISL) and a world leader in her field, with more than 25 years of experience in business transformation.

During her talk, ‘Making Sustainability a Reality’ she will delve into the theme of sustainability, exploring the critical role of wellbeing economies, purpose-driven organisations, and meaningful work in addressing the challenges of unsustainability.

The lecture aligns with UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man's commitment to promoting sustainability, along with the Island’s commitment to net zero, and will build on their sold out Sustainable Mann workshops for businesses and the launch of an online business toolkit, both aimed at fostering sustainable practices within the community.

Dr Hurth said:

‘This lecture will unravel why we are stuck in unsustainable decision-making, even when the risks are clear, and set out the vital three-level shift in the market economy being born. ‘From countries and companies, there are a number of great stated ambitions to solve unsustainability, as well as some impressive changes afoot. However, globally, the gap between what our natural and social systems need to remain viable and the reality of our actions is not on the whole closing, and in many cases getting bigger.’

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture and Vice-Chair of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, said:

‘This lecture allows us to hear from global experts each year and we are delighted that Dr Hurth has agreed to join us.’

The lecture will start at 7pm and tickets, priced at £6, can be purchased via Eventbrite. As organisers anticipate a high level of interest, early booking is recommended.

The event will start with a reception, sponsored by Cayman National Bank (Isle of Man) Limited, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited, at 6.15pm for guests to have the chance to speak to the speaker.