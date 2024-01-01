Gas and OFTEC training to be provided on Isle of Man

Engineers will be able to keep up-to-date with industry required gas, OFTEC and unvented hot water training and accreditation on the Isle of Man starting in the Spring.

It comes after the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) appointed Energy Development Services (EDS) Limited to deliver a range of courses on a two year contract.

The company specialises in the training and assessment areas of various fuel sectors, including both domestic and commercial gas, OFTEC oil, electrics and water.

The courses will be delivered at University College Isle of Man (UCM), with a recently updated onsite facility used for assessments.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘I am delighted that local people will once again be able to receive this essential training on the Isle of Man. Providing lifelong learning opportunities is an essential part of the Island Plan and this arrangement will help local engineers within this highly regulated and specialist area.’

Anyone looking to find out more can email Team@energydevelopmentservice.com, or calling EDS on 01793 840055. Once initial interest levels have been determined a full list of training courses and dates will be published on the DESC Training Services website.