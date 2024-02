Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

000461V LIDDINGMOUNT HOLDINGS LIMITED

009691V MODDEY LIMITED

012502V BSL CAPE TOWN SHIPPING LIMITED

016021V EDER GROUP LIMITED

016070V LOTTODAY LIMITED

016531V HP CAPITAL LTD

018366V UMAMI SOLUTIONS LIMITED

018472V Starfish Holdings Limited

018764V PRO XENON MEDIATHEK UK LIMITED

019507V GVP Limited

019697V UK LAND HOLDINGS 2 LTD

019701V UK LAND HOLDINGS 6 LTD

This 5 February 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.