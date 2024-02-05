Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 038291C Kermont Investments Limited
- 102229C CARISLE BAY LIMITED
- 116734C TIDESTREAM LIMITED
- 117474C CAMBOURNE LIMITED
- 119247C JUMPTON LIMITED
- 120122C MOONLIGHT COVE LIMITED
- 122725C STERLING CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED
- 132941C Trinity Swim Ark Limited
- 133328C MERRION PARTNERS LIMITED
- 134260C SMJ Catering Limited
- 135578C Kerrowtun Limited
- 135787C Greenbow Pictures Limited
This 5 February 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.