Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

038291C Kermont Investments Limited

102229C CARISLE BAY LIMITED

116734C TIDESTREAM LIMITED

117474C CAMBOURNE LIMITED

119247C JUMPTON LIMITED

120122C MOONLIGHT COVE LIMITED

122725C STERLING CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED

132941C Trinity Swim Ark Limited

133328C MERRION PARTNERS LIMITED

134260C SMJ Catering Limited

135578C Kerrowtun Limited

135787C Greenbow Pictures Limited

This 5 February 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.