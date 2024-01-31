Financial Sanctions: Libya

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry under the Libya Sanctions Regime.

The Libya (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/1665) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse in Libya; the commission of a serious breach of international humanitarian law in Libya; activities undermining Libya’s transition to a democratic, peaceful and independent country or any other activity that threatens the peace, stability and security of Libya. The Libya (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Libya Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0584].

On 31 January 2024 the United Nations Security Council updated the Libya Sanctions List.

Amendment

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

Name: 1: SAFIA 2: FARKASH 3: AL-BARASSI 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: Approximately 1952 POB: Al Bayda, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: Safia Farkash Mohammed Al-Hadad, born 1 Jan. 1953 (Oman passport no.03825239, date of issue 4 May 2014, expiry 3 May 2024.) Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: 03825239 National identification no: Oman 98606491 Address: a) Oman b) (Believed location - Egypt) Listed on: 24 Jun. 2011 (amended on 1 Apr. 2016, 26 Mar. 2015, 26 Sep. 2014, 4 Sep. 2013, 2 Apr. 2012, 13 Feb. 2012, 31 January 2024) Other information: Listed pursuant to [paragraph 15 of resolution 1970 and] paragraph 19 of resolution 1973 ([Travel Ban, ]Asset Freeze). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice weblink: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

Further information on the amended entry can be found on the United Nations Security Council Press Release.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Libya can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.



Further details of the sanctions regime related to Libya and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.