Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

002452V ATEMS LIMITED

016747V TRINITY GRYPHON LTD

016794V MEMORY RECALL (AVIATION) LIMITED

017546V Fortress Trust Company Secretaries Limited

019900V Dunfermline Retail Holdco Ltd

020671V Well Gate Crimson International Limited

This 2 February 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.