Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 028094C Effel Limited
- 045103C Fair Isle Limited
- 098631C GIZA LIMITED
- 099280C Fortress Trust Company Services Limited
- 105132C LYDIA LTD
- 114741C THE EURO MORTGAGE SHOP LIMITED
- 115657C NICK BARHAM (FARRIER) LIMITED
- 117496C INVESCOM LIMITED
- 119838C Fortress Trust Company Directors Limited
- 123260C ARROW BUSINESS CONSULTANTS LIMITED
- 128749C CARTER MOON LIMITED
- 130000C Fortress Trust Company Nominees Limited
- 130394C IOM ECO SOAP2WATER LIMITED
- 131122C INVESTICO EVENTS LIMITED
- 131816C HOUSE HOLD LIMITED
- 136463C Mannin Autobody Solutions Limited
This 2 February 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.