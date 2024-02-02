Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

028094C Effel Limited

045103C Fair Isle Limited

098631C GIZA LIMITED

099280C Fortress Trust Company Services Limited

105132C LYDIA LTD

114741C THE EURO MORTGAGE SHOP LIMITED

115657C NICK BARHAM (FARRIER) LIMITED

117496C INVESCOM LIMITED

119838C Fortress Trust Company Directors Limited

123260C ARROW BUSINESS CONSULTANTS LIMITED

128749C CARTER MOON LIMITED

130000C Fortress Trust Company Nominees Limited

130394C IOM ECO SOAP2WATER LIMITED

131122C INVESTICO EVENTS LIMITED

131816C HOUSE HOLD LIMITED

136463C Mannin Autobody Solutions Limited

This 2 February 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.