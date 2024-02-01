Financial Sanctions: Myanmar

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 4 entries under the Myanmar Sanctions Regime.

The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 (S.I. 2021/496) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in undermining democracy, the rule of law or good governance in Myanmar; the repression of the civilian population in Myanmar; the commission of, or the obstruction of an independent investigation into, a serious human rights violation or abuse in Myanmar; the commission of a violation of international humanitarian law in Myanmar; the obstruction of a humanitarian assistance activity in Myanmar; any other action, policy or activity which threatens the peace, stability or security of Myanmar. The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 extend to the Isle of Man by the Myanmar (Sanctions) (Isle of Man) Order 2021 [S.I. 2021/529].

On 1 February 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Entities

101ST LIGHT INFANTRY DIVISION

a.k.a: (1) 101 LID (2) 101 Light Infantry Division (3) LID 101 (4) Light Infantry Division 101 Address: Pakokku, Myanmar. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): MYA0076. (UK Statement of Reasons): The 101st Light Infantry Division (LID 101) is an involved person under The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 because LID 101 is or has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Myanmar. Specifically, being responsible for activity which violates the right of life of persons in Myanmar; the right to liberty and security of persons in Myanmar, including freedom from arbitrary arrest, detention or enforced disappearance; and the right of persons not to be subject to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in Myanmar, including in the context of violence against persons on the basis of their political opinion, religious belief or ethnicity, and of rape and other forms of sexual and gender-based violence. Listed on: 01/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 01/02/2024 Last Updated: 01/02/2024 Group ID: 16358.



77TH LIGHT INFANTRY DIVISION

a.k.a: (1) 77 LID (2) 77 Light Infantry Division (3) LID 77 (4) Light Infantry Division 77 Address: BAGO, Myanmar. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): MYA0077. (UK Statement of Reasons): The 77th Light Infantry Division (LID 77) is an involved person under The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 because LID 77 is or has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Myanmar. Specifically in relation to the right to life and right of persons not to be subject to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in Myanmar on the basis of their political opinion. Namely the implementation of a planned, systematic crackdown involving excessive use of lethal force and killing of protestors, and attacking freedom of speech, through internet shutdowns during protests in Bago. Listed on: 01/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 01/02/2024 Last Updated: 01/02/2024 Group ID: 16359.



MINING ENTERPRISE 1

a.k.a: (1) ME1 (2) Mining Enterprise ME1 (3) MINING ENTERPRISE NO 1 (4) Mining Enterprise No. 1 (5) Mining Enterprise Number One (6) Myanma Mining Enterprise Number 1 (7) Myanmar Mining Enterprise Number 1 (8) No 1 Mining Enterprise (9) No. 1 Mining Enterprise Address: Bu Tar Street, Forest Street, Corner of Yone Gyi Quarter, Sagaing, Monywa, Myanmar. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): MYA0078. (UK Statement of Reasons): Mining Enterprise 1 is, and has been, involved in the repression of the civilian population in Myanmar, by being affiliated to the Myanmar Security Forces as an MSF-affiliated business, and by providing financial services, or making available funds or economic resources, that could contribute to such an activity. (Phone number):09-071-21168 Listed on: 01/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 01/02/2024 Last Updated: 01/02/2024 Group ID: 16360.



MINING ENTERPRISE 2

a.k.a: (1) ME2 (2) Mining Enterprise ME2 (3) MINING ENTERPRISE NO 2 (4) Mining Enterprise No. 2 (5) Mining Enterprise Number Two (6) Myanma Mining Enterprise Number 2 (7) Myanmar Mining Enterprise Number 2 (8) No 2 Mining Enterprise (9) No. 2 Mining Enterprise Address: Myay Myint Quarter, Pyi Htuang Su Road, Kachin State, MYITKYINA, Myanmar. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): MYA0079. (UK Statement of Reasons):Mining Enterprise 2 is, and has been, involved in the repression of the civilian population in Myanmar, by being affiliated to the Myanmar Security Forces, as an MSF-affiliated business, and by providing financial services, or making available funds or economic resources, that could contribute to such an activity. Listed on: 01/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 01/02/2024 Last Updated: 01/02/2024 Group ID: 16361.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Myanmar and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.