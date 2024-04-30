Financial Sanctions: Global Anti-Corruption

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 3 entries under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regime.

The Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021 (S.I. 2021/488) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies responsible for or involved in serious corruption. The Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021 [SI 2021/488] have effect in the Isle of Man by the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions (Isle of Man) Order 2021 [SI 2021/526].

On 30 April 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

Individuals

AMONG, Anita Annet

DOB: 23/11/1973. POB: Bukedea District, Uganda Nationality: Uganda Address: Parliament of the Republic of Uganda, Plot 16-18 Parliament Avenue, Kampala, Uganda, P.O BOX 7178. Position: (1) Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament (2) Member of Parliament for Bukedea District Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GAC0047. (UK Statement of Reasons): Anita Annet AMONG is an involved person under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021. Specifically, AMONG, whilst Speaker of Parliament of Uganda and Member of Parliament for Bukedea District, is or has been responsible for or engaged in serious corruption. (Email address): cpa@parliament.go.ug (Gender): Female Listed on: 30/04/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 30/04/2024 Last Updated: 30/04/2024 Group ID: 16490



KITUTU, Mary Goretti

Title: Doctor DOB: 17/09/1962. POB: Manafwa District, Uganda Nationality: Uganda Address: Parliament of the Republic of Uganda, Plot 16-18 Parliament Avenue, Kampala, Uganda, P.O BOX 7178. Position: Member of Parliament for Manafwa District Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GAC0048. (UK Statement of Reasons): Mary Goretti KITUTU is an involved person under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021. Specifically, KITUTU, whilst serving as the Minister for Karamoja Affairs and MP for Manafwa District engaged in or facilitated serious corruption. Having been entrusted with or through her role in the grant or allocation of iron sheets intended for residents of the Karamoja region, she improperly diverted, granted, or allocated them for the benefit of others. (Gender): Female Listed on: 30/04/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 30/04/2024 Last Updated: 30/04/2024 Group ID: 16491



NANDUTU, Agnes

POB: Bududa District, Uganda Nationality: Uganda Address: Parliament of the Republic of Uganda, Plot 16-18 Parliament Avenue, Kampala, Uganda, P.O BOX 7178. Position: Member of Parliament for Bududa District Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GAC0049. (UK Statement of Reasons): Agnes Nandutu is an involved person under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021 on the basis that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that she, as a foreign public official, has been involved in serious corruption. Specifically, that NANDUTU, whilst State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, engaged in serious corruption by having a role in or supporting the improper diversion, grant or allocation of iron sheets for the benefit of others. (Gender): Female Listed on: 30/04/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 30/04/2024 Last Updated: 30/04/2024 Group ID: 16492

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Global Anti-Corruption and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.