Chief Minister holds discussions with Lord Chancellor in London

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK has held positive discussions with the Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk MP and Justice Minister Mike Freer MP in London.

The Chief Minister was joined by Deputy Lyndon Trott from Guernsey and Senator Ian Gorst from Jersey for the discussions, which covered trade, beneficial ownership and the constitutional relationship between the Isle of Man and the UK.

He also met with Dame Margaret Hodge MP, again alongside Jersey and Guernsey, to discuss her concerns around beneficial ownership registers, and to reiterate the Isle of Man’s agreed position to remain aligned with current international standards. He stressed the Island’s willingness to continue to discuss this issue, and keep her apprised of progress on the Island’s commitment.

In a further meeting with Labour Shadow Minister for Foreign & Commonwealth, Development Affairs, Steven Doughty, MP, the Chief Minister discussed a wide range of issues around the Labour Party’s priorities in terms of trade agreements, energy policy, and beneficial ownership.

The Chief Minister commented: