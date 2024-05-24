Help shape Police priorities for 2024-25

A consultation has launched asking the public to input on the priorities for the Isle of Man Constabulary in 2024-25.

The consultation asks the public to rank eight main priorities in order of importance, from an Island wide perspective and a local community angle.

The eight draft priorities range from community based policing to tackling organised crime, to reducing youth reoffending and building organisation capacity and capability.

It also asks the public to rate their current feeling of safety in different aspects of Island life.

The consultation is being run by the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), and feedback will be used to help shape the priorities for the Police to ensure that the Isle of Man continues to be the safest island in the British Isles.

This information will guide the Police on where to focus their resources and concentrate their efforts, based on what will best improve the safety and security of all residents. It will also outline key objectives and how the public would like to see success measured or benchmarked, allowing for effective evaluation and adaptation to evolving challenges.

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, said:

‘The Constabulary aim to keep our community safe, so it is only fitting that the community plays an active role in shaping their priorities. The Department has no intention of dictating tactics; instead, we hope this feedback will help to focus the police on the main outcomes we collectively wish to achieve. This consultation sets out eight priority areas and why they matter when it comes to keeping the Island safe and secure for all. We want to hear from all residents, community groups and businesses as we look to shape the future of policing for our Island.’

The consultation can be completed online on the consultation hub, or paper copies are available from local police stations, the Welcome Centre and libraries.

The consultation will close at midnight on Friday 24 May 2024.